PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest multi-specialty hospital in Faridabad

PM Modi inaugurated Asia's largest private multi-specialty Amrita Hospital in Faridabad today. This super specialty hospital run by Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

PM Modi inaugurated Asia's largest private multi-specialty Amrita Hospital in Faridabad today. This super specialty hospital run by Mata Amritanandamayi Math.