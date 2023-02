videoDetails

PM Modi inaugurates the first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Today

| Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

There is good news for people traveling from Delhi to Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa today. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest expressway in the country, with a length of 1,386 km.