PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji in Parliament On Occassion of Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti

| Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

Today is the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Netaji in Parliament today. On this occasion, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were present along with PM Modi.