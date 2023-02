videoDetails

PM Modi to inaugurate UP Global Investors Summit in Lucknow today

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate UP Global Investors Summit today. This investment fair will begin in Lucknow at 10:30 am. Many eminent industrialists will participate in this summit. This summit will continue till 12th Febrauary in which MoUs worth Rs 25 lakh crore will be signed.