PM Modi will flag off 'Ganga Vilas Cruise' from Varanasi tomorrow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

The Ganga Vilas Cruise, which set out on the country's biggest river journey, has now reached Uttar Pradesh. The journey of this cruise which started from Dhaka will end in Assam. PM Modi will flag off a cruise like this 5-star hotel from his parliamentary constituency.