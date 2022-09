PM Modi will not meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan begins today. Prime Minister Modi will not meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan begins today. Prime Minister Modi will not meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.