videoDetails

PM Modi's grand road show in Davangere, Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand road is going on in Davangere, Karnataka. PM will also address a public meeting in Davangere. This is PM Modi's seventh visit to Karnataka this year. Assembly elections are going to be held in some states including Karnataka this year.