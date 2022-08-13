NewsVideos

PM Narendra Modi met the medalists of the Commonwealth Games today

PM Narendra Modi has met the medalists of the Commonwealth Games today. During this, PM Modi also gave victory mantra to these players to win the next challenges and bring medals for the country and increase the value of India.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 02:38 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi has met the medalists of the Commonwealth Games today. During this, PM Modi also gave victory mantra to these players to win the next challenges and bring medals for the country and increase the value of India.

