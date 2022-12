videoDetails

PM Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben Modi Dies Due to Ill Health

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 07:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has passed away. Heeraben was admitted in Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital for the last few days due to ill health and today she passed away.