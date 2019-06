PM's 'Modified' Cabinet - Avatar of team Modi 2.0 takes guard

The two big changes in the new cabinet are the induction of the PM's trusted lieutenant Amit Shah and ex-foreign secretary Dr S Jaishankar. Shah getting Home Ministry has set the critics on fire, but then that’s how Shah has been treated by his opponents — it has always been by the trial by fire for him as well as his boss PM Modi. Watch this video to know more.