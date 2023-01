videoDetails

President change the name of historical Mughal Garden as 'Amrit Udyan'

| Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Rashtrapati Bhavan Mughal Garden: The famous Mughal Garden of Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be known as 'Amrit Udyan'. President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the Rashtrapati Bhavan Garden Festival 2023 on Sunday.