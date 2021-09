Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on Aligarh tour today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a university named after Jat King Mahendra Pratap Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Tuesday. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the PM will address a gathering and then visit the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh defence industrial corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.