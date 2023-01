videoDetails

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's speech amid heavy snowfall, said- the whole country is looking towards Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra came to an end in Srinagar on Monday amid heavy snowfall. It started 145 days back on September 7 from Kanyakumari. Listen to what Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said amid heavy snowfall