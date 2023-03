videoDetails

Proceedings of both the Houses begin in Parliament, opposition uproar over Adani case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Today is the second day of the second phase of the budget session of Parliament and even today there is a possibility of uproar in the House. BJP is constantly demanding that Rahul Gandhi apologize to the country. At the same time, the opposition party is protesting against the government on the Adani issue inside and outside the house.