Protests took place in Ghazipur on the mountain of garbage

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused (BJP) of saying that the BJP, which ruled the municipal corporation for 15 years, did nothing but build three mountains of garbage and fill the capital with garbage. Kejriwal tweeted that he will visit the Ghazipur landfill site on Thursday. He urged people to support him.