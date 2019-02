Pulwama attack masterminds Kamran and Ghazi killed in encounter, say Army sources

Top Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Kamran and Abdul Rashid Ghazi, who are believed to be the mastermind of the Pulwama suicide bombing, are believed to have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pinglan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. At least two terrorists had been trapped by security forces in a house. As per sources, the house in which they were holed up has been blasted by security forces.