Baat Pate Ki: Modi 3.0- BJP Likely To Keep Top Ministries

Sonam | Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 01:44 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi is ready for his third innings. Tomorrow all NDA parties will meet the President. They will officially give them the letter in which they have accepted Modi as their leader. After this the President will invite Modi to take oath as PM. Many ministers will also take oath. Some will be cabinet ministers, some will be ministers of state, some will be with independent charge.