Pune Accident: Speeding vehicle hits 5 women in Rajguru Nagar area

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
A horrific road accident has taken place in Pune's Rajnagar area. A speeding vehicle has hit five women. All five women have died on the spot.

