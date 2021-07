Punjab Congress Conflict: Sidhu and Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, Rawat said, "Sonia Gandhi will take the final decision"

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday said that party president Sonia Gandhi is yet to take any decision on the proposed changes in the Punjab Congress. He made the remarks after a meeting with Sonia Gandhi in which party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present. Rawat said that the high command will take a decision on this soon.