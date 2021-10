Questions being raised on the intention of Invesco: Dr. Subhash Chandra's statement regarding ZEEL-Sony deal

Invesco itself seems to be in a quandary in the case of Zee Entertainment. Because Invesco has no answer on whose behest it is working. After all, why is Invesco trying to obstruct a good deal? A statement of ZEEL's founder Dr. Subhash Chandra has also come out on this matter, listen to what he said in this video.