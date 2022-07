Rahul Gandhi Detained: Congress' tweet on Rahul Gandhi's detention - attacked by posting poetry

After the detention of Rahul Gandhi, there has been a reaction from the Congress party. Congress has attacked the government by tweeting the poem of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

After the detention of Rahul Gandhi, there has been a reaction from the Congress party. Congress has attacked the government by tweeting the poem of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.