videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress's nationwide Satyagraha today at 10 AM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 08:28 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi has now become a former MP. Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament has ended. After which there has been an earthquake in the Congress party. Today the Congress party will do Satyagraha across the country.