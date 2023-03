videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha after conviction in defamation case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

In the defamation case of 2019, on Thursday, the Surat court sentenced Rahul to two years. Keeping this in view, a big action has been taken against Rahul. Rahul has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha.