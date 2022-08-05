Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody from Vijay Chowk in Delhi

Congress party's protest against inflation continues. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody from Vijay Chowk in Delhi. During the protest, Rahul Gandhi was seen in black clothes along with other leaders.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

Congress party's protest against inflation continues. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody from Vijay Chowk in Delhi. During the protest, Rahul Gandhi was seen in black clothes along with other leaders.