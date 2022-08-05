NewsVideos

Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody from Vijay Chowk in Delhi

Congress party's protest against inflation continues. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody from Vijay Chowk in Delhi. During the protest, Rahul Gandhi was seen in black clothes along with other leaders.

Aug 05, 2022
