Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Ajeet Doval on last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi has accused PM Modi of inciting violence. Along with this, he has also accused Amit Shah and Doval of inciting violence. He said that these three do not understand the pain of the people.