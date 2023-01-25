NewsVideos
Rain Alert in many States of the Country

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Severe cold may return again in Delhi. The Meteorological Department has predicted that along with the capital Delhi, it may rain in many other states of the country.

