Rain continues to wreak havoc in Bangalore

Rain in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru has broken the record of 32 years. Many areas of the city were submerged and people were forced to remain inside their homes.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

