Rajasthan Dalit Conversion: Conversion in Baran, Rajasthan, 250 Dalit families adopted Buddhism

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 08:39 AM IST

A Religious Conversion Case has come to light from Rajasthan's Baran. 250 Dalit families left Hinduism and adopted Buddhism. This matter arose when the gangsters beat up two Dalit youths over Goddess Durga Aarti. The Dalit community also complained about this to police. But they did not take any action.