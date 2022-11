Rajasthan Rajsamand Mandir: Deadly attack on the priest of the temple in Rajsamand, tried to burn it

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

There has been a report of a fatal attack on the priest of the temple in Rajsamand, Rajasthan. Last night some miscreants poured inflammable material on a priest and set him on fire. Before this, he also had a fight with the priest. During this, the priest's wife also got burnt. At present, the priest and his wife are undergoing treatment in the hospital.