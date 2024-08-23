videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Congress-National Confrence 'Alliance'

Sonam | Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

To The Point: Assembly elections are going to be held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of 370. Congress and National Conference have formed an alliance for this election and the seats will be distributed soon. But Mehbooba Mufti's party PDP is not in this alliance of India Alliance. It is clear from this that she will contest the elections alone. Will this harm India Alliance, this is also a question. On the other hand, BJP has once again given the responsibility of assembly elections to Ram Madhav. This is the same Ram Madhav who formed the BJP-PDP government after the 2014 elections and also increased the support base of the party from Jammu to Kashmir. Now it has to be seen whether Ram Madhav will be able to bring BJP back to power again. Whose government will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir this time. Today TO THE POINT will debate on this issue.