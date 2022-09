Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games starts in Rajasthan

These days Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games are going on in Rajasthan. During this, many games are being organized in the villages where women and elders are taking part in these games.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

