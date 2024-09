videoDetails

Rajneeti: Political Showdown in J&K and Haryana: BJP vs Congress Intensifies

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 02:38 AM IST

The political landscape in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana has heated up ahead of the assembly elections. Congress and BJP are locked in a fierce battle, with Rahul Gandhi challenging PM Modi from Kashmir, while Amit Shah fires back from Haryana.