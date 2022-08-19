Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedy king's condition critical.

Comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is very critical. He had a heart attack while working out in the gym, after which he has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi. 9 days have passed but Raju Srivastava's condition has not improved. AIIMS doctor told that there is swelling in Raju's brain and the medicine given for the treatment of brain is not working much. Raju is on full oxygen support.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

Comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is very critical. He had a heart attack while working out in the gym, after which he has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi. 9 days have passed but Raju Srivastava's condition has not improved. AIIMS doctor told that there is swelling in Raju's brain and the medicine given for the treatment of brain is not working much. Raju is on full oxygen support.