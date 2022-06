Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's anger erupts over the Udaipur murder case

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore while targeting the Gehlot government said that 'this is not a massacre, it is a public terrorist attack and CM Ashok Gehlot should resign.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

