Rampur Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022: Azam Khan accuses BJP of rigging the Bypolls

In the result of Rampur by-election, BJP has given a jolt to the SP. BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi won Rampur Lok Sabha seat. He has defeated SP candidate Mohammad Asim Raja. Now Azam Khan's reaction on this matter has come to the fore. He has accused BJP of rigging the bypolls.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

