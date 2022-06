Rampur Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022: BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi wrests Rampur seat

In the result of Rampur by-election, BJP has given a jolt to the SP. BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi won Rampur Lok Sabha seat. He has defeated SP candidate Mohammad Asim Raja.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 04:14 PM IST

