Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to establish Sainik school in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is all set to establish a Sainik school in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. In this school children apart from there curriculums, will be groomed for the Indian armed forces apart from there curriculums. Watch this video to know more.