Ravi Shankar Prasad comments on budget 2023, says, 'Beneficial for each class'

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the year 2023. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad made a big statement regarding this budget and said that it is a beneficial budget for this year. This is an all-encompassing budget. Know the full statement.