Ravi Shankar Prasad counterattacks Rahul Gandhi's remark

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi returns from London tour and reaches Parliament. During this, he once again surrounded the central government and made controversial remarks on the Adani issue. On this, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back and asked, 'How long will Rahul mislead the country?'