Reaction of Sohan Lal of Hindu side on Gyanvapi decision today

The district court of Varanasi dismissed the petition of the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case. The court said that they will continue to hear the petition seeking the right to worship. This decision of the court has come in favor of the Hindu side. The reaction of Hindu party Sohan Lal has come to the fore on the court's decision.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:11 PM IST
