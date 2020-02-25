Ready to mediate on Kashmir, if India and Pakistan agree, says Trump

US President Donald Trump stressed on India-US trade deal and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, ''You have a very special Prime Minister, he really knows what he is doing", on Day 2 of his maiden visit to India. The US President said that India-US will work together against terrorism and together both the countries are making all possible efforts towards it. President Trump also interacted with business leaders in Delhi after which he addressed media at a press conference held in the US Embassy.