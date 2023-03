videoDetails

Rescue Operation underway in Sambhal Cold Storage Roof Collapse case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

In UP's Sambhal, a terrible accident has happened due to the collapse of the roof of the cold storage. So far 5 people have died in this accident and about 10 people have been injured. At present the rescue operation is underway.