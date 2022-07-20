Results of Presidential Election 2022 due tomorrow

The results of the recently held presidential election are due tomorrow. The ballot box has reached Delhi from the states after which the counting of votes will begin from 11 am tomorrow. All eyes are on who among Yashwant Sinha and Droupadi Murmu will become the next President of India.

