Roads inundated due to heavy rains in Delhi, Gurugram and surrounding areas, waterlogging all over

Due to rain in Delhi on Monday morning, waterlogging and traffic was disrupted on several roads including ITO and Bridge Prahladpur. According to the IMD, the heaviest rainfall was witnessed in Palam, which received 95.2 mm of rain between 8.30 pm on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday.