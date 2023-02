videoDetails

Russia-Ukraine War completes one year

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine war has completed one year today. Thousands of people were killed in this war and many people also became homeless. But even after the completion of one year, this war does not seem to have stopped. In this report, know what is the current situation of Ukraine due to Russian attacks.