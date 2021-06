Sagar Dhankhar murder case: Sushil Kumar is 'extremely happy' in police custody?

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, accused in the Sagar Dhankhar murder case, was shifted to Tihar Jail today, but questions have been raised on the selfie of the policemen taken with Sushil Kumar. This selfie of the policemen with the accused of murder has gone viral, in which Sushil Kumar looks very happy.