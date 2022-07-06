Sarwar Chishti announces a movement to jolt India

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 08:02 PM IST

Controversial videos are going viral one after the other after Nupur Sharma's comment. One such video of Sarwar Chishti, Secretary of Anjuman Committee of Ajmer Dargah has surfaced. In the video, he can be seen openly announcing such a movement that will jolt the entire nation.