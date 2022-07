Sawan Shivratri 2022: Devotees take bath in the Ganges in Haridwar

Thousands of people take bath in Haridwar on the occasion of Shivratri of Sawan. Large-scale arrangements have been made for this by the administration.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

Thousands of people take bath in Haridwar on the occasion of Shivratri of Sawan. Large-scale arrangements have been made for this by the administration.