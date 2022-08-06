NewsVideos

SC grants protection to Zee News Editor Rajnish Ahuja from arrest in FIRs in Rahul Gandhi news broadcast case

In the matter of news broadcast related to Rahul Gandhi, Zee News editor Rajnish Ahuja has got a big relief from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings against him in the FIRs registered in various states due to the broadcast of that news.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 12:52 AM IST
