SC hearing against bulldozer action in UP
The petition of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against the bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh will be heard in the Supreme Court today. In the petition, there has been a demand to stop the bulldozer action in UP and action against the responsible officers.
