SC hearing against bulldozer action in UP

The petition of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against the bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh will be heard in the Supreme Court today. In the petition, there has been a demand to stop the bulldozer action in UP and action against the responsible officers.

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

The petition of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against the bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh will be heard in the Supreme Court today. In the petition, there has been a demand to stop the bulldozer action in UP and action against the responsible officers.