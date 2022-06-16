NewsVideos

SC hearing against bulldozer action in UP

The petition of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against the bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh will be heard in the Supreme Court today. In the petition, there has been a demand to stop the bulldozer action in UP and action against the responsible officers.

|Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 09:46 AM IST
The petition of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against the bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh will be heard in the Supreme Court today. In the petition, there has been a demand to stop the bulldozer action in UP and action against the responsible officers.

All Videos

Khabren Khatakhat: ED summons Rahul Gandhi again on Friday
1:16
Khabren Khatakhat: ED summons Rahul Gandhi again on Friday
Videsh Superfast: UAE bans export of Indian wheat
1:47
Videsh Superfast: UAE bans export of Indian wheat
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
14:56
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
War Superfast: US will give $ 1 billion military aid to Ukraine
1:51
War Superfast: US will give $ 1 billion military aid to Ukraine
Zee Top 10: UP Police release posters of 59 miscreants
1:54
Zee Top 10: UP Police release posters of 59 miscreants

Trending Videos

1:16
Khabren Khatakhat: ED summons Rahul Gandhi again on Friday
1:47
Videsh Superfast: UAE bans export of Indian wheat
14:56
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
1:51
War Superfast: US will give $ 1 billion military aid to Ukraine
1:54
Zee Top 10: UP Police release posters of 59 miscreants
supreme court on bulldozer,Prayagraj bulldozer action,Bulldozer,prayagraj bulldozer,bulldozer action in up,sc on bulldozer,baba ka bulldozer,bulldozer action in prayagraj,bulldozer action on jawed ahmed home,bulldozer action,bulldozer in action in up,yogi adityanath ka bulldozer,cm yogi bulldozer,bulldozer baba yogi,yogi bulldozer baba,yogi on bulldozer,yogi baba ke bulldozer,Supreme Court,